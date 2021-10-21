Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $99,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $13,160,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $9,118,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $8,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $7,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

DCRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

DCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

