Price Michael F Reduces Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Price Michael F lessened its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Price Michael F’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Price Michael F’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $12,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

