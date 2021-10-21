Price Michael F Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Price Michael F reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. Price Michael F’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,021,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 127,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 12,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,995. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

