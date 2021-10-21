OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

OFG Bancorp stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,943. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFG Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

