Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.27 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

