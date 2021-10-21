Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,534 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,486,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

