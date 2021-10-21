Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after buying an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 391.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

