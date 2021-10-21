Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $200.24. 9,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,169. Nasdaq has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.86.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.