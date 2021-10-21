Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

