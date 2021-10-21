Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.87 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $1,460,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $1,413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

