Analysts Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $125.17

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

