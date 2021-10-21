Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$12.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($12.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($14.25) to ($11.10). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($22.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($59.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.09) to ($58.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($35.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($28.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,458. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

