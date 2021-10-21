iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,594,198 shares.The stock last traded at $80.19 and had previously closed at $80.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

