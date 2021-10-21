Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. 6,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

