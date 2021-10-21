Barclays Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.87. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,720. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

