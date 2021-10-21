533,524 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 533,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.81% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $87,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at $478,000.

SSAA stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

