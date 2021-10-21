Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 650,654 COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COVA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

