Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 750,000 GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIWWU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,565,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth about $2,409,000.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Shares of GIWWU opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIWWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.