Capula Management Ltd Takes $412,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STE opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average of $208.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.