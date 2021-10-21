Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

