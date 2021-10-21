Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

