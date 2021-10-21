Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.