Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

