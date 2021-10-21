PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.31 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

