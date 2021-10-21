Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Chubb were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,811,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,856,000 after purchasing an additional 236,672 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.11.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $118.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.