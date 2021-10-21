CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 124,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

