CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 124,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
