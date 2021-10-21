PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.31 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

