Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $59.65 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $59,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.