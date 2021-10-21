Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $56.06 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,589 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of ACI Worldwide worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,127,000 after buying an additional 444,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.25 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

