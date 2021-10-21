TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $48,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 49.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

NYSE:TRU opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.