Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $70.80 Million Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $70,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $107,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

