TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 767,414 shares.The stock last traded at $63.02 and had previously closed at $64.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

