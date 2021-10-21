TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 767,414 shares.The stock last traded at $63.02 and had previously closed at $64.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
