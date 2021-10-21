CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.87. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 6,037 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 804,506 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

