Baanx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $209,794.00 (BXX)

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Baanx has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $209,794.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baanx coin can now be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baanx has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx (CRYPTO:BXX) is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,980,967 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Buying and Selling Baanx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

