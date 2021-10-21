Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Allegion updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Allegion stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

