Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.