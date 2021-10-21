Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $52,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 100.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

