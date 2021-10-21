Analysts Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter.

VIOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 1,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.34. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

