HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

