Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of CMI opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

