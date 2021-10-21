Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Cut by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

