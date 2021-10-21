Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 526,793 shares of company stock worth $3,002,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

