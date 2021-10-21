iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.94% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $324,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $157.70 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

