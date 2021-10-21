MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.