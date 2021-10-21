Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Reduced by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.