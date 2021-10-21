Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eneti were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at $8,563,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Eneti by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Eneti by 53.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eneti by 21.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $188.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

