Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 52,662 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,662 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 5.04% of Horace Mann Educators worth $78,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $729,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

