Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 309.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.78% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LINC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

