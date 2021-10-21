Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $63.99 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 698,585 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.53% of Teck Resources worth $63,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 350.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 723,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,416,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.37.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.