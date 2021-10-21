Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,160,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $255.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

